Bawaal Teaser: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's tragic romance strikes a right chord

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have teamed up for the first time. They are all set to be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal. It is one of the most-awaited films of 2023 as the audience is looking forward to watching Varun and Janhvi's fresh pairing. A while ago, the duo launched the teaser of Bawaal on social media. The teaser gives a glimpse of their emotional love story.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal teaser is out

The Bawaal teaser starts with Varun and Janhvi falling in love with each other. They look all things beautiful together. Their love story gets complicated that they end up bidding goodbye to each other. In the end, they are seen getting separated from each other after a door gets closed. The teaser hints at their tragic love story amid an ongoing war situation. It also features Janhvi's voice as she is heard saying, "Maine apne rishte ko samajhne mein itna waqt lagadia, jab samjha to khone ka waqt aa chuka tha."

Varun shared the teaser and wrote, "Love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal!" They are playing the roles of Ajay and Nisha in the film. The teaser is definitely raising curiosity. Have a look:

After they shared the teaser, netizens were seen reacting to it. They were mighty impressed by Varun and Janhvi's screen presence. A user wrote, "I'm stunned and speechless, like what did I just see." Another user wrote, "This Film deserves a theatrical release. Wrong choice of films to be released on OTT." One of the comments also read, "Whattt !!!! last scene." Others were seen dropping teary-eyed and red heart emojis.

Recently, it was announced that the makers have opted for an OTT release and ditched the theatrical route. In a statement, director Nitesh earlier shared, "hot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Janhvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can't wait to hear their reactions."

Bawaal will be released on Prime Video on July 21.

