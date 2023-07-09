Bawaal Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan says working with Nitesh Tiwari was always on his 'bucket list'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have united for the first time for Nitesh Tiwari's film, Bawaal. There is a lot of excitement around the film owing to the dream team. Today, the highly anticipated trailer of Bawaal was launched at an event in Dubai. Post the grand trailer release, Varun, Janhvi and the entire team spoke to the media and shared exciting details about their film. During the interaction, Varun spoke about working with Nitesh Tiwari for the first time.

'Working with Nitesh Tiwari sir was always on my bucket list'

Varun recalled how he reached out to the Dangal director during the COVID lockdown and asked to make a film with him. He said that working with Nitesh was always on his bucket list. Varun shared, "Working with Nitesh sir was always on my bucket list. I still remember, I often asked Nitesh sir to make a film with me in covid times. Finally, after 7 8 months, he had a story for me. I personally feel it is one of my best characters. This is closest to the reality."

Varun Dhawan on his preparation for Bawaal

Further, he was asked about the preparation and if it was challenging to play Ajay's role in Bawaal. Varun revealed that he always used to ask Nitesh about the same but he never asked him to do any prep. Varun added, "It was never challenging. I always asked Nitesh sir on how to prep for the film, but he never asked me to do any prep. It was just about finding a rhythm for the character with Nitesh Sir. The performance you see is all thanks to him. I am very excited to bring this film to the audience, and I will be looking to all feedback."

Varun Dhawan talks about his 'biggest Bawaal' in life

Varun is fond of his dog Joey and his social media is proof. He keeps posting adorable videos of Joey. During the event, Varun shared that his furry friend has created the 'biggest' Bawaal in his life. He added, "My dog Joey has created the biggest Bawaal in my life. He wakes up at 6 am and even I have to. It's the most grounding experience that my dog has put me into."

Meanwhile, Varun and Janhvi's Bawaal will release on Prime Video on July 21.

