Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer promises a captivating romance with dramatic turn

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's romantic film, Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor was unveiled on July 9. By holding a special event in Dubai, the makers of the film released the trailer. The event was attended by the cast and the creators of the film. The highly-anticipated romantic film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India on July 21.

Bawaal trailer is OUT

Prime Video shared the trailer of Bawaal on Twitter. The caption reads, "pyaar se bawaal tak ka ek safar! produced by #SajidNadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari22. #BawaalOnPrime, July 21. trailer out now @Varun_dvn #JanhviKapoor @ashwinyiyer @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @earthskynotes #PiyushGupta #ShreyasJain #NikhilMehrotra @TSeries."

The trailer is completely different from the teaser released earlier this week. Varun Dhawan (Ajay Dixit) is featured as a small-town guy. He woos Janhvi Kapoor's character (Nisha). It has been shown that they have nothing in common, from their choice of luxury cars to their favorite weather.

The story then moves to Europe as Varun takes Janhvi on a trip to Paris and other cities which were a part of World War II. The historical event is a recurring reference in the trailer, from allusions to Adolf Hitler to characters talking about the "world war within."

Bawaal revolves around Ajay Dixit who enjoys the fake image he has created in the small town. But eventually, circumstances force him to embark on a World War II journey to Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-married wife, Nisha, with whom he has a tense relationship.

At the Dubai event, Varun Dhawan said, "Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and an extremely rewarding one too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character so intricately woven but literally a bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart."

Janhvi Kapoor added, "In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she’s so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between.”

Meanwhile, Bawaal by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures will skip the theatrical release and premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video India on July 21.

