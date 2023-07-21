Bawaal Twitter Review: Netizens give thumbs up to Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film; call it 'heart touching'

The romantic drama film Bawaal which marks Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s first collaboration has finally premiered on OTT today, July 21. In this Nitesh Tiwari directorial, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Varun and Janhvi are essaying the role of a troubled married couple. Now as the film has been released on Prime Video, it has been receiving wonderful reviews from the netizens.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal gets excellent reviews from audience

The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal has been collecting excellent reviews from the audiences since its digital release this morning. People have been writing their reviews for Bawaal across social media platforms. Netizens have been colored impressed with not just the chemistry shared between the fresh pair of Varun and Janhvi but also their individual on-screen performances. People have also praised Nitesh Tiwari’s direction and the way he intertwined history in the film, making it emotional and vulnerable.

One user wrote, “Another Masterpiece from #NiteshTiwari #Bawal is a pure joy in your heart that will stay with you after a long time Chemistry between #JanhviKapoor & #VarunDhawan is unmatchable. A pure mood lifter very Enjoyable LOVED IT.”

Another person tweeted, “A fantastic movie by Nitesh Tiwari & @Varun_dvn was in full swing with his acting skills, an underrated gem & Janhavi Kapoor was excellent.. Would have been a treat to watch on big screen specially for World war 2 scene through the eyes of Varun must watch.”

A fan called it a ‘heart touching’ film and said, “I was emotional from start to end... emotionally touches your heart... especially @Varun_dvn and #JahnviKapoor both of them acting directly hit your heart. Must watch outstanding Powerful screenplay.”

Another user expressed, “I am just finished to watch #Bawaal in my opinion its not a film it is a emotion its like simple love story but the presenting is unpredictable @Varun_dvn is damn good ajju bhai char is perfect for vd @niteshtiwari22 his vision i salute u sir And #JanhviKapoor performance is also big impact and i shocked what a acting in my opinion.”

Check out more reactions:

About Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal

In Bawaal, Varun Dhawan plays the role of a history teacher, Ajay, who marries a small town girl Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). They go on a honeymoon trip to Europe and face troubles in their relationship. The film also contains references to the historical backdrop of World War II.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bawaal stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor up the hotness quotient in new pics; Fans call them 'hottest pair'