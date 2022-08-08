Bawaal: Varun Dhawan aka Ajju Bhaiya's poster features on local food packet; Actor says 'this is crazy'

Varun Dhawan is one of the most talented actors in the industry today. The actor made his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and has never looked back ever since. A few days back, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor, who was busy shooting for his much-anticipated film, Bawaal, along with Janhvi Kapoor in Poland, recently, returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the last schedule of the film.

Now, Varun was taken by surprise after he spotted his upcoming film Bawaal's poster on the packaging of a local food product. Re-sharing it on his Instagram story, the actor wrote: "This is crazy." In it, the actor will be essaying the character of Ajju Bhaiya. The poster features Varun donning a blue shirt with formal trousers. He also added a pair of statement black sunglasses to accentuate his dapper look. Meanwhile, Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled to hit screens on 7 April 2023. It is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Ever since the film was announced on social media, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness Varun and Janhvi's chemistry together. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration together. It is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for his 2019 released movie, Chhichhore. The movie was announced in April, this year and went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Varun was last seen in Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in the lead alongside Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. Next, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star will feature in Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy film, Bhediya alongside his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon. It will be released theatrically worldwide on 21 May 2022.

