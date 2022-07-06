Bawaal: Varun Dhawan annoys 'sleepy' Janhvi Kapoor as they shoot for 12 hours straight in Poland; WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal is one of the most-anticipated films. The movie was announced in April, this year and went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for Chhichhore. Bawaal is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Recently, Janhvi and Varun wrapped up the Amsterdam schedule of the film and are currently filming for Bawaal in Poland.

Now, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor took to his Instagram story and shared a video of his co-star Janhvi as they shoot for 12 hours straight in Poland. In the video, Varun is seen annoying the actress as she tries to sleep in the car. The Student Of The Year actor captioned it: "12 hr shifts gotya feeeling #bawaal." This marks Janhvi and Varun's first on-screen collaboration together. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the film will be shot in India and abroad. It is a timeless love story that will require Varun and Janhvi's characters to travel across multiple countries.

Apart from Bawaal, on the work front, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress will star will next star in Good Luck Jerry, which is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. Next, she will also reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi also has Mili with Sunny Kaushal, which is a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen.

On the other hand, Dhawan is currently basking in the success of JugJugg Jeeyo which starred Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Next, the Badlapur actor will star in the horror film, Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon in the lead, which is slated to release theatrically on 25 November and is directed by Amar Kaushik.

