Bawaal: Varun Dhawan gives glimpse fun time with Janhvi Kapoor in Paris; Grooves to JugJugg Jeeyo’s Rangisari

Varun Dhawan is on a roll these days and rightfully so. The actor, who was last seen in the 2020 release Coolie No 1, is coming up with an interesting lineup of films. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor is currently gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead. Amid this, Varun is also busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor which is scheduled to release on April 7 next year. The movie marks Varun’s first collaboration with Janhvi and the team has recently left for Paris to shoot for the next schedule of the movie.

And now, Varun has given a glimpse of his fun time as he with Janhvi in Paris. Taking to his Instagram story, the Street Dancer 3D actor shared a pic of himself and Janhvi at the Paris airport. In the pic, Janhvi was seen wearing a beige coloured outfit with white sneakers and a grey stole. On the other hand, Varun was seen standing on a pole in the background and looked excited to be in Paris. In another post, Varun was seen grooving to the tunes of Rangisari from JugJugg Jeeyo on the streets of Paris. He looked dapper in a grey coloured t-shirt and pyjamas which he had paired with a yellow coloured jacket.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s post:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will also be seen trying his hands on the horror comedy genre for the first time with Amar Kaushik’s directorial Bhediya. The movie will be seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon and it will mark their second collaboration with the actress after their 2015 release Dilwale.

