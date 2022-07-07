Bawaal: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor gear up for shoot day in Poland; Share a glimpse with their fans

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to collaborate for the first time with Bawaal, which is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for Chhichhore. Ever since the project went on floors, the duo's fans are excited to witness their on-screen magic. Bawaal is backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. Varun and Janhvi are currently shooting a new schedule for the film in Poland. Recently, they announced the schedule wrap of Bawaal in Amsterdam.

Varun and Janhvi are active social media users and have been sharing a glimpse of their shoot days with their fans. Speaking of which, earlier today, the duo took to their Instagram stories and dropped new pictures as they gear up to film Bawaal in Poland. The Student Of The Year actor is seen getting his hair done as he poses for a selfie. Sharing the photo, he captioned it: #Bawaal. Janhvi, on the other hand, was seen sitting on the makeup chair as she gets her glam done for the day. The Roohi actress shared a quirky caption.

Check out Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's PICS:

Bawaal is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala through his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Nadiadwala and Tiwari had worked on Chhichhore as well. In April, Dhawan announced the film on his social media handles and wrote, “Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor. Can’t wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film JugJugg Jeeyo. He will star in the horror film, Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon in the lead. Whereas Janhvi will feature in Good Luck Jerry, Mr And Mrs Mahi and Mili.

