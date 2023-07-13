Bawaal: Why did Nitesh Tiwari remove Jallianwala Bagh reference from the script?

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie Bawaal has been generating significant buzz in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with its intriguing premise. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for his previous successes like Dangal and Chhichhore, the film's trailer was launched at a special event in Dubai, a few days ago. The trailer gives the audience a glimpse of Varun and Janhvi's romance. What piqued the interest of viewers is the Worl War 2 references. Now, in an interview Nitesh Tiwari opened up about this.

Nitesh Tiwari on adding World War 2 reference instead of Jallianwallah Bagh

The trailer of Bawaal shows Varun taking Janhvi on a trip to Paris and other cities which were a part of World War II. The historical event is a recurring reference in the trailer, from allusions to Adolf Hitler to characters talking about the "world war within." Nitesh Tiwari shared that earlier he decided to include Jallianwallah Bagh reference. He said, “So we did think about that, it is not that we did not think about that. In fact, it would have been easy to incorporate in our storyline. Rather than him (Varun's character) teaching World War II, he could have been teaching any of our historical stuff. My biggest thing was that there was something fresh that I always crave to bring to my audiences. Both story-wise as well as visually. And, there has been such lovely stuff that has already been done, and in plenty of numbers by some of our very renowned filmmakers on the historical wars that our country has been a part of. I personally felt that I would not be able to bring anything new on screen if I were to do that.”

About Bawaal

With Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor leading the cast, Bawaal has already generated substantial excitement due to their individual popularity and successful track records in the industry. As audiences eagerly await the film's release, the recent revelation regarding the alteration in the script has piqued their curiosity further. The movie, which was earlier slated for a theatrical release in October will now release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

