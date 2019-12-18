Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena apologises to Kamya for liking a tweet that tagged the latter as Sidharth Shukla's PR

Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee got embroiled in a controversy when she liked a post which called her friend Kamya Punjabi and former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh as Sidharth Shukla's PRs as they have been rooting for the actor.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is on a break and recovering from an injury she suffered in her back during her stay in Bigg Boss 13. However, she has been in the news even though she is on break recuperating. And now, she got embroiled in a controversy when she liked a post which called her friend Kamya Punjabi and former Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh as Sidharth Shukla's PR as they have been rooting for the actor.

And now, Devoleena took to Twitter to clear the misconception over her liking the tweet. She said that she did like it, however, didn't read it correctly. Later, in the same post, she apologized to Kamya. She has also requested her fans to not tag her in any content which is against Kamya. Devoleena tweeted, "@iamkamyapunjabi is my dear friend and a very very strong personality.I do have respect for her.So please refrain yourself tagging her in this.It was my mistake that without reading the content well i liked it.I apologize to kamya for the same."

Check out the tweet right here:

Chill darling... this 3 months show is not goin to make any difference to our friendship! Its just a game.. kisiki achhi lagti hai aur kisiki nahi thats it..!!! What we share is much more bigger than this Get well soon n come back with a bang @Devoleena_23 https://t.co/L8GyFPXtAd — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 17, 2019

Soon, Kamya reverted to her tweet saying that such trivial thing won't do any harm to their friendship. She wished her to get well soon and be back in the show with a bang. She tweeted,"Chill darling... this 3 months show is not goin to make any difference to our friendship! Its just a game.. kisiki achhi lagti hai aur kisiki nahi thats it..!!! What we share is much more bigger than this Get well soon n come back with a bang @Devoleena_23."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi slams Madhurima Tuli for passing derogatory comments on the eunuchs

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz DECODE Rashami Desai & Arhaan’s game & call their relationship ‘fake’

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Vikas Gupta lock Shefali Bagga in the washroom as she disturbs their sleep

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More