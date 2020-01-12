BB 13 EXCLUSIVE: Arti Singh reveals being molested; sister in law Kashmira says, 'Krushna & I were blindsided'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmira Shah revealed that both Krushna Abhishek and she were unaware of this incident and are heartbroken, to say the least. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 saw one of its best episodes on Saturday this week with , Laxmi Agarwal and Vikrant Massey entering the house to promote Chhapaak. During one of the tasks, Arti Singh broke down opening up for the first time about having faced molestation at the age of 13. She revealed that she was locked inside a house and a rape attempt was made on her. Arti was really broken as she made this shocking revelation. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arti's sister-in-law Kashmira Shah revealed that both Krushna Abhishek and she were unaware of this incident and are heartbroken, to say the least.

Speaking to us, an alarmed Kashmira said, "I am totally blindsided. Krushna and I have no idea about this. Only after I speak to Arti, I will be clear on this. I am deeply hurt and concerned and wish she had spoken to us about it. Of course, I want to kill the person who tried to molest her. I am devastated. I am someone who stands up for victims and I did not know I had a victim in my family."

Along with Arti, even Madhurima Tuli opened up on facing molestation very young. Her mother too opened up about it saying that it was her teacher who used to pinch her inappropriately. "We later sacked him. But I am so shocked to see her talk about it," Madhurima's mother replied.

Bigg Boss 13 airs during weekdays at 10:30 PM and at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

