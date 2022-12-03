BCCI approves KL Rahul’s personal leave, is it for his wedding with Athiya Shetty?

Athiya Shetty often makes it to the headlines for her personal life from the past couple of months. The actress, who is the daughter of popular star Suniel Shetty is dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul . These two love birds have been together for quite some time and now the buzz is that they are planning to take their relationship to the next step. It was earlier reported that Rahul and Athiya are planning to tie the knot by the end of this year but now the latest reports suggest that the wedding will take place in January for which the BCCI has even given leaves to the cricketer.

According to reports in Business Today, Indian cricketer, KL Rahul’s request for personal leaves has been approved by the Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI). The reports further added that personal leaves might be in order to marry his actor girlfriend Athiya Shetty in January 2023. The rumours about their wedding turned into a confirmation after Suniel Shetty opened up about the wedding plans and replied ‘jaldi hogi’ to media reporters. A source close to the development has revealed to the news portal that though the date is yet to be confirmed, it is for sure that Rahul and Athiya are to marry in 2023. A common friend has revealed that they have kept all the planning very hush-hush and no one knows the exact dates, but it’s most likely to happen between January and March 2023.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's relationship

As per the reports, the young actress and the celebrated cricketer are in a serious relationship for around the last 3 years. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made it Instagram official a few months back and have been often garnering attention with their public appearances and adorable PDA. Earlier, Athiya responded to the wedding rumours on her official Instagram story, by sharing a note which read: "I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months, lol."

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are planning to ditch 5-hotels for their wedding. Instead, the much-in-love couple has chosen to tie the knot in the bride's father Suniel Shetty's residence 'Jahaan', in Khandala. A famous wedding organizer has been frequently visiting the actor's lavish house, to finalize the decorations and other arrangements.