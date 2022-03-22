Be it Avengers or White House Down, why can't we make such films? Asks John Abraham as he promotes Attack.

Attack cast members Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez stepped out to promote their upcoming action thriller. The cast also launched the film's second official trailer and interacted with the press. The actor spoke at length about the film and why Bollywood's efforts to make quality action films should not be overlooked.

Speaking to the media, John said, "If Hollywood can do it, why can't Bollywood? My thing is, we have an obstacle of budget. But we have pulled it off on a limited budget. We can make films which can make the world see and say, wow India can make such films too. Be it Avengers or White House Down, why can't we make such films?" the actor asked.

Further elaborating on the idea behind his sci-fi action thriller, John said, "Lakshya (director) is a very young guy. Our idea was to make a film for today's generation, just a completely new generation. It was very important to make a film like this and it is a very forward film. This will be a game changer."

Joh further added that he has total belief in his team and the film that they have made. "JA Entertainment has made Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe and Parmanu. I believe that there is no better promotion than the film itself. A bad film can never work. And I can say this on record, Attack is a damn good film," John Abraham remarked.

