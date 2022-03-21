To-be-Mamu Arjun Kapoor shares excitement as Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy; Malaika Arora congratulates

Bollywood’s one of the most loved-up couples, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are perhaps the happiest today. Well, why shouldn’t they be? After all, the couple today announced the delightful news to their fans. Sonam and Anand are soon going to welcome their first child. The two shared some candid shots on Instagram handles and wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you."

Bollywood family rushed to their social media handles and congratulated the couple. Sonam and Anand’s fans also poured in love for the parents-to-be. And now, just a few moments back, ‘To-be-mamu’ Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared his excitement. “Good things happen to good people,” Arjun wrote while sharing the couple's pictures from the photoshoot and added, “Time to be a Mamu…” Not only this, but Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora also showered love on the parents-to-be. “Congratulations,” Malaika wrote on Sonam’s post.

Take a look:

Earlier today, ‘Nana’ and ‘Nani’ Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor also expressed happiness. “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!,” wrote Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Sunita Kapoor said, “Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best Yayy! Can’t wait to to be a NANI !!!”

