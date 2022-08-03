To-be-mommy Sonam Kapoor rocks a stunning lehenga in unseen throwback PIC; Fan dubs her ‘Angelic’

Sonam Kapoor is quite the social media star. The Delhi-6 actress likes to keep an active presence on her social media space, especially Instagram. Sonam often shares sneak peeks and glimpses of her personal and professional lives with her millions of fans and followers. They too love her gorgeous and candid pictures, and keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier yesterday, the to-be-mommy shared a throwback photo of her on the ‘gram, where she could be seen rocking a desi attire. Have you seen the photo yet?

Sonam Kapoor’s throwback photo in a lehenga

Earlier yesterday, Sonam took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo posted by celebrity makeup and hair artist Namrata Soni. In the throwback photos, Sonam can be seen looking absolutely gorgeous in a golden lehenga. She donned a collared blouse with it and carried a transparent golden dupatta. Her hair was styled in a sleek low bun with a middle parting. Moreover, the statement earrings elevated Sonam’s look even further. Her makeup looked flawless too, and the little black bindi was the highlight of her look. She posed for photos, as the camera captured her in the stunning desi avatar.

Namrata’s post was flooded with likes and comments from Sonam’s fans. One fan wrote, “Angelic (red heart emojis)”. While another’s comment read, “So beautiful (red heart emojis)”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will soon be embracing parenthood with her hubby Anand Ahuja. The Neerja actress is currently in the final trimester of her pregnancy. In an earlier interview with Vogue, the mommy-to-be spoke about her pregnancy journey and revealed that it's been 'very tough.'

The actress had said that it had been three months then and it had been very tough. She said that people don't tell how difficult the journey is going to be. "Your body changes every week, every day, and there are new experiences. Sometimes I can't sleep because I am running to the loo or I'm like sleeping for 10-12 hours and nobody can wake me up." The Neerja actress said that people talk about the beautiful journey. "Everybody talks about how lucky you are. I know that every woman goes through it."