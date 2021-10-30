Beach bum Shahid Kapoor blesses our wanderlust hearts as he glows in the sunlight; See pics

Shahid Kapoor has jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time with his family away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Ever since he has reached the exotic location, the star has been giving fans a sneak peek of his lavish stay via social media. On Saturday evening, once again, the Kabir Singh star enjoyed some beach time with delicious snacks and a mug of coffee.

In the photo shared by him, Shahid looks vacation-ready in a spotless white tank t-shirt. The actor opted for a simple chain and black cap to accessorise his look. While sipping his cup of coffee, the Jab We Met actor appeared to be the perfect sun-kissed baby as he glowed in the sunlight. Although wife Mira didn’t feature in the photo, Shahid made it clear that his wife is a vision to behold while captioning his photo as ‘looking at you’.

Shahid Kapoor’s love for fitness is not hidden from fans. No matter what, the actor doesn’t compromise with his workout regime. Even while enjoying his holidays, Shahid Kapoor continues to shell out major fitness goals to fans. On Saturday, he kicked off his weekend with some vigorous leg workout sessions. Take a look at it here:

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

