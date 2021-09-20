From beaches to mountains, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s vacation pics are all about happy faces and family time

When Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut last year, it was a treat to her fans. After all, it not just made them a chance to interact with the diva but also enable them to have a glimpse of her personal life, be it her family moments, her mushy moments with husband or her kids. And Bebo stood true to the expectation as she has been sharing some of the beautiful images on social media from her personal and professional life.

Interestingly, Kareena has been a travel buff and never leaves a chance to go on a holiday with her loved ones. In fact, while she has been quite active on Instagram, Bebo often treat fans with pics from her vacations be it the current one or the throwback pics. Interestingly, the Jab We Met actress loves to go on a beach vacation and is currently at one such location to ring in her 41st birthday. However, her vacation destination also includes a trip to nature’s lap or snow clad mountains. So, as Kareena Kapoor is set to turn a year older, we bring you a quick look at her vacation pics:

The beach lover

Kareena along with the Saif and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh had flown for a beach vacation to celebrate the Nawab of Pataudi’s birthday last month. The diva even gave a glimpse of the same as she shared an adorable family pic while enjoying some time by the beach side.

One for the nature

Kareena and Saif love to spend time with the family and London happens to be their favourite destination. The Pataudis and Kapoors were seen basking in the London sun as they went out for a picnic in a park.

Learning some new talent

Kareena and Saif are often seen inculcating new talent in their son – be it gardening, painting or the DIY items. Interestingly, as the Pataudis heading to hills for vacation, Bebo was seen giving pottery lessons to the little munchkin and he seemed to love them truly.

The perfect family time

And the vacation in the hills gets a new charm with bonfire nights, isn’t it? Well, Kareena and Saif were seen enjoying some family time with their son Taimur as they enjoyed a bonfire night during the vacation. Interestingly, Bebo was pregnant with Jeh during this vacation.

Love for historic buildings

Kareena, who is known for sharing throwback pictures with his man main Saif Ali Khan, also treated fans with a beautiful pic from Rome, Italy wherein they were seen posing in front of The Colosseum.

Check out Kareena’s other vacation pics:

