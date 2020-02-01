Bear Grylls calls Akshay Kumar ‘Family man with a will of steel’ post Sooryavanshi star shoots for his show

Akshay Kumar joined Bear Grylls after Rajinikanth for his new show Into The Wild. Post the shoot, Bear took to Twitter to praise the Sooryavanshi star for his will of steel. Check it out.

After shooting for South superstar Rajinikanth, Bear Grylls was all set for the Khiladi of Bollywood, to join him for his new show Into The Wild. Akshay too was excited and reached Bandipur for shooting with Bear. Photos of the Sooryavanshi star reaching the airport in Karnataka surfaced on the net and sent his fans into a frenzy. Since then, Akshay’s fans have been waiting to know how the shoot went with Bear Grylls. While everyone knows how fit Akshay is, fans wanted to know from Bear how his stint went with the Khiladi.

Now, Bear re-tweeted an article on Twitter regarding his shoot with Akshay for Into The Wild and praised the Sooryavanshi star. Bear wrote, “What a great guy - family man, with a kind heart and a will of steel!” Looks like after Rajinikanth, Grylls was floored by Khiladi and his love for adventure while shooting for his new show Into The Wild. Akshay is known to be one of the fittest stars in Bollywood and fans were rooting for his collaboration with Bear Grylls for his adventure show.

(Also Read: After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar reaches Karnataka to shoot for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls; Read Details)

Last week, when photos of Rajinikanth and Bear took over the internet, it left everyone in awe of the South superstar. Bear too praised Rajinikanth and shared a photo from the shoot in the forest. Reports of Rajinikanth having injured himself during the shoot surfaced in the media. However, the South superstar cleared the air about the same. Now, recent reports have been coming in that more popular personalities will also be seen heading to shoot with Bear Grylls for his show, Into the Wild. It will be interesting to see who joins the adventure lover next after and Rajinikanth.

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

