Beauty from Kajol, Confidence from Ajay: Fans drop love for Nysa Devgan as she models for Manish Malhotra.

Designer Manish Malhotra stirred up social media over the weekend as several Gen-Z kids walked the ramp and even modeled for his brand new collection. While his showstoppers were actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor, many others attended the fashion show. A couple of them were Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan who attended the show.

In fact, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa also modeled Manish Malhotra's outfit from his latest collection. The official picture was shared by the designer on his Instagram page and Nysa simply looked stunning. Well, not just us, but several fans also complimented Nysa Devgan and flooded the comments section.

Observing Nysa's photo, one netizen wrote, "She has got beauty from her mother.. and confidence in her eyes from her father (sic)." Netizens couldn't help but point out show strikingly similar Nysa looked to Kajol. One comment read, "Like mother like daughter," and another one read, "SHE IS SO GORGEOUSSS."

Some netizens also believed that Nysa may enter the industry and do well as some others wished her to see with other Gen-Z stars. "I want nysa & suhana in a frame !!!!" read one such comment.

Sharing Nysa's photo, Manish Malhotra wrote, "@nysadevgan Gorgeousssssss The New-Age order joins forces with #Diffuse Tribe."

Nysa Devgan has been studying hospitality in Switzerland and seems to be on a break in India. Even though she may plan to join Bollywood in the near future, Kajol and Ajay Devgn have not dished out any concrete details on the matter.

