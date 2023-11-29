‘Because of Shah Rukh Khan, people have taken therapy more seriously,’ says Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde

Dear Zindagi, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, released in 2016. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film stars Alia as Kaira, a bidding cinematographer, who meets Dr. Jehangir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), a free-spirited psychologist, who helps her gain fresh perspective on life. In a recent interview, Gauri Shinde talked about why Shah Rukh Khan’s star quality was essential for the film. She also opened up on how Alia Bhatt didn’t care about her look while shooting for the film.

Gauri Shinde on casting Shah Ruk.h Khan in Dear Zindagi

In an interview with Film Companion, Gauri Shinde said that she went to Shah Rukh Khan with 4-5 lines. “I mean I had a script ready anyway, but I narrated it to him and he said 'okay, what do I have to do?' And that was it. He got it,” said Gauri, further adding that Shah Rukh had his own inputs when they discussed what kind of a therapist they wanted him to be.

Gauri then added that she couldn’t have imagined anyone else other than Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of Dr Jehangir Khan in Dear Zindagi. “I can't think of anyone else who could have played Dr Jehangir Khan. Because of Shah Rukh Khan, people have taken therapy more seriously. Because I needed a mainstream actor and a star- apart from being awesome, and a great actor. You wanna listen to him,” said Gauri Shinde.

She further added, “When he says words, you want to listen. So apart from those qualities that he has, that star quality was very essential for this film so that more people watch, it's more accessible, and this idea of therapy and mental health gets through.” Gauri said that SRK was the first person she approached for Dear Zindagi, and he said yes to this role.

Gauri Shinde on working with Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi

She further talked about how Alia Bhatt’s character Kaira isn’t always likable or attractive at all times. Gauri said that she didn’t want the character to always look her best, and she wanted to expose the insides of the character as much as she could.

“And Alia is fantastic, she doesn’t even look into the mirror as an actor. And that was very impressive,” she said. She added that Alia didn’t care about her makeup, lipstick or hairstyle, and it was great!

