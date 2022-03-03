Bedhadak: Karan Johar launches Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in Shashank Khaitan's directorial

Karan Johar had taken to his Instagram handle yesterday to hint at some new beginnings. His post was all about introducing 3 new members into the Dharma family and since then fans have been guessing who these three members are going to be. Well, as promised, KJo took to his IG handle at sharp 10 AM today and introduced those 3 new actors. Karan shared posters of his upcoming movie Bedhadak introducing Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh directed by Shashank Kahitaan. Pinkvilla had already reported that these 3 newcomers will be making their entry into the glamour world with a romantic comedy.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar first shared the poster of Lakshya looking all dashing in the first poster of Bedhadak. Sharing his first look KJo wrote, “Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!” Then he introduced Shanaya Kapoor and we have to admit she looks stunning in the poster. Sharing her first look KJo wrote, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!” Last but not the least KJo introduces Gurfateh Pirzada.

Take a look:

As earlier reported by us, a source close to the film Bedhadak had informed that it is a love triangle in the rom-com space. The trio has been attending several acting workshops last year as the first idea was to take the film on floors by the month of July 2021. However, the second wave of the pandemic had delayed all the plans. But now the first look of the film has created a lot of excitement.

