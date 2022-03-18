Bedhadak trio Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada, Lakshya Lalwani glam up Apoorva Mehta’s b’day bash; PICS

Tonight, Karan Johar is hosting a grand party for the CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday. Needless to say, it is a star-studded event with the who’s who of the tinsel town of Bollywood in attendance. Among others, Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Lakshya Lalwani were spotted together. The trio will be featuring in Johar’s next production, Bedhadak.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial, Bedhadak. She will be sharing screen space with Lakshya Lalwani, who has earlier worked in television, and Gurfateh Pirzada, who has featured in acting projects as well. The film is being backed by Dharma productions.

Tonight, the three young actors were seen posing together as they arrived for Apoorva’s grand birthday bash. While the boys looked absolutely dapper in their black tuxedoes, Shanaya exuded boss-lady vibes in her off-white pantsuit. She stood in between, with Gurfateh and Lakshya on either side. The trio smiled at the cameras, as they posed in front of the paparazzi.

Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Lakshya Lalwani’s pictures:

A few days back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram space and introduced Shanaya, Gurfateh, and Lakshya and their characters in the film. Sharing Shanaya’s character poster, he wrote, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!”

On the other hand, introducing Lakshya, Karan wrote, “Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!"

Karan introduced Gurfateh’s character with "His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen!"