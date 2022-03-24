‘Beeba Boys’ Arjun Kapoor and singer Badshah pose for a dapper selfie; PIC

Arjun Kapoor is one of the popular actors of Bollywood. He keeps quite an active presence on social media. The actor regularly treats fans to sneak-peeks of his life on Instagram, and they quite adore his charming and goofy personality online. Apart from this, he also interacts with his peers from the industry quite often.

Speaking of which, today, Arjun shared a selfie with singer and rapper Badshah. And, they looked dapper in the photo. The photo was originally shared by Badshah in the story section of Instagram, which was later reshared by Arjun on his ‘gram. While sharing the photo, he wrote, “Beeba Boys.” They posed with film producer Amul V Mohan. It seems like they all were enjoying themselves at a party.

See post here:

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor was spotted at the wrap-up party of his upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The actor kept it effortlessly stylish in a black tee-shirt which he wore with a pair of black trousers. Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, Mohit Suri, and Ekta Kapoor were also spotted as they arrived for the party.

Speaking about the film Ek Villain Returns, the movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in key roles. Mohit Suri’s directorial is a follow to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022. The film is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

