'Been hearing rumours and...': Tiger Shroff debunks film rumors with Sanjay Dutt and Firoz Nadiadwala

Tiger Shroff is an actor known for his amazing dancing and fighting skills. His physics-defying stunts have earned him a strong fan following among others. Recently, some media outlets reported that the Herpanti actor is doing a film for Firoz Nadiadwala which will also star Sanjay Dutt. However, Shroff has refuted these claims.

Tiger Shroff denies doing a film with Sanjay Dutt

There were reports doing the rounds on the internet that Tiger Shroff has been roped in for Firoz Nadiadwala's upcoming comedy film Master Blaster, with Sanjay Dutt. Today, on September 22nd, Shroff took to X (formerly Twitter) to rubbish these claims. He wrote, "Been hearing rumours and seeing some tweets and posts of me being roped in for a film.. It will be my honour to work with such senior stalwarts in our industry someday soon but as of now this news is not true"

Tiger Shroff's work front

Tiger was last seen in the 2022 action thriller film Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and ended up becoming a critical and commercial dud. He will be next seen in the action sports drama Heropanti. In it, the actor will be reuniting with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, the film will be released on October 20 this year. Apart from this, he is also doing a yet-to-be-titled film with Jagan Shakti as well as Ali Abbas Zafar's action comedy film Bade Miyan Chote Miya. The latter, also starring Akshay Kumar, is reportedly a remake of David Dhawan's eponymous film. It will be released on Eid 2024.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Shroff will also appear in Rohit Shetty's action cop film, Singham Again with Ajay Devgn. He will be also doing the much talked about Rambo remake as well as the fourth installment of Baaghi. Meanwhile, he has also been reportedly roped in to do a project with Pashmina Roshan.

