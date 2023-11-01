Before Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3’s unveiling, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War-Pathaan to release in cinemas

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his action thriller film Tiger 3 which is a part of the much talked about YRF spy universe. Ahead of its release, the film's production house has decided to help viewers refresh their memory over the franchises's interconnected stories and characters. A first-of-its-kind film festival will be conducted.

YRF spy universe films to be showcased ahead of Tiger 3's release

Ahead of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 release, Yash Raj Films will be conducting its first YRF spy universe film festival. With it, the studio will all the films in the universe between November 3-5 across all major locations in India. The spy universe consists of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Hrithik Roshan's War, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and the upcoming Tiger 3. Apart from these, Ayan Mukerji is currently directing War 2.

The press release statement reads, "Before #Tiger3 release in India on Sunday, Nov 12, @yrf partners with #PVRINOX for the first #YRFSpyUniverse film festival so that people can refresh the timeline of the interconnected spy films on the big screen! Set to take place from Nov 3-5 across India at prime locations"

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 to release during Diwali

Tiger 3, which is also a part of the spy universe, will be released theatrically on November 12th. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. It follows the story of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger who is faced with his arched nemesis from Pakistan. He is also trying to clear his name as a traitor. So far, the makers have been able to amp up the anticipation by releasing posters, a teaser, a trailer, and a song.

Ek Tha Tiger, which was the first film in the universe, was directed by Kabir Khan. It was followed by a sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai which was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Post that, films like War and Pathaan were released.

