Before watching Tabu in Dune: Prophecy, looking back at 4 times when she rocked in international projects

Tabu was recently announced to be a part of the upcoming science fiction TV series Dune: Prophecy. The series is a prequel to Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s 2021 Hollywood film Dune and will feature Tabu playing the recurring character of Sister Francesca, who is said to be strong, intelligent, and impactful.

Dune: Prophecy will also star Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, and Sarah-Sofie Boussnina. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Tabu has starred in an international project. Check out the films she has previously been part of in the West:

Hanuman (1998)

Tabu made her international debut with this French-Indian film, which also had an alternative title, The Monkey Who Knew Too Much. The 52-year-old played the character of Anja in this one alongside actor Nithya Menen who played Tabu’s young sister in it. Hanuman marked Nithya’s debut as a child artist in showbiz.

The Namesake (2006)

Then came Mira Nair’s movie The Namesake, which was based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s book by the same name. Tabu played the character of Ashima Ganguli, who was Irrfan Khan’s onscreen wife and Kal Penn’s mother. Her earnest performance earned critical acclaim and an IMDb rating of 7.5/10. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Life of Pi (2012)

Tabu had a very brief role in Ang Lee’s Life of Pi but her performance had a lasting impact. In this one, she played the character of Pi’s mother, Gita Patel who was as loving and nurturing as any other Indian mother. The movie also starred Suraj Sharma and Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles and earned many awards.

A Suitable Boy (2020)

The best one so far, this British TV series saw Mira Nair and Tabu joining hands again. The actress played the character of a singer and courtesan, Saeeda Bai. It also starred Ishaan Khatter playing Maan, who fell madly in love with Tabu’s character and what follows is a tale of love and drama.

We can’t wait to see Tabu as Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy, or at least her first look should arrive soon. She, who was last seen in Crew, will be next seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

ALSO READ: Tabu bags American series Dune: Prophecy co-starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams and more; DEETS