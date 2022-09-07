From ‘being friends with Salman Khan’ to expressing her love for Vicky Kaushal: Katrina Kaif’s KWK journey

Actress Katrina Kaif, who has delivered a number of remarkable performances in the Bollywood film industry, has been ruling the hearts of people for over 19 years now. And till today, she rules like a Queen in the industry. Katrina ventured into the industry in 2003 with her debut film Boom. However, it wasn't until 2005 that she got a successful project on her list. Starring opposite Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, she got her fair share of recognition with the romantic-comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? in which she essayed a significant role.

Talking about the evolution of her love life, she, being a beauty queen, has been often linked to several top-notch Bollywood celebrities. And undoubtedly, popular chat show Koffee With Karan has played a significant role in this process. So, let us take a trip down the memory lane. For the unversed, Koffee With Karan is hosted by popular film producer, director, and television personality Karan Johar who own the label of Dharma Productions.

Let us have a look at Katrina Kaif’s 15 year old journey on Koffee With Karan

1. Koffee With Karan Season 2: Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta grace the couch (Date: August 5, 2007)

In her debut episode, Karan Johar opened the show with asking Katrina straight up if she is dating popular actor Salman Khan. Hearing this, Katrina spent a good amount of time going in circles and deflecting the question. She then resorted to the age-old industry quote and said back then – “After the break, I thought about it and I’ve got a better answer for you. It’s really short. We are just good friends!”

Karan had gone ahead and asked Katrina how she deals with rumours of link-ups with her co-stars and pat came her reply, “Nobody links me with anyone” with a glint in her eye. Of course, Karan and Lara made jokes about how that’s the case because everyone is scared since she was allegedly dating Salman Khan. Katrina continued, “See this model behaviour! I’m just so perfectly behaved and pristine, nobody ever links me with anyone.” And if that wasn’t enough, she went on to joke, “Or maybe I am just undesirable!”

Notably, prior to getting married with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina was often linked to her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Salman Khan. Salman and Katrina have shared on-screen space in over six films as on date.

2. Koffee With Karan Season 5: Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma grace the couch (December 25, 2016)

A must watch fun banter – is how we’d describe Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s turn on the Koffee With Karan couch. The actresses unleashed their goofy sides and the two became too much for even Karan Johar to handle as KJo had a meltdown for the very first time in the history of the show.

Karan asked Katrina how it feels knowing that many people want to date her. She instantly replied, "If everybody wants to date me, it feels lovely. But I do not see any of these people."

Notably, actor Arjun Kapoor also made a guest appearance on the show. During the 'Kiss With Arjun' round, Karan asked the ladies whether they’ve chosen stability over passion in a relationship. Anushka who was was lost in her la land failed to understand the question even after Arjun, Katrina and Karan's repeated attempts. A fed up Kjo finally exclaimed, "Anushka, are you mad?! I don't want to explain. I am having a meltdown on my show for the first time!" He also asked Katrina to shut up and added, "You are equally mad."

Katrina then explained why ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif’ Club was started by actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. She said that Arjun, Varun, Salman and she were once walking together and Varun was checking her out. This didn’t go down well with Salman and hence the club was formed. "I get why Varun started it, but I don't know why Arjun joined,” wondered Kat.

3. Koffee With Karan Season 6: Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan grace the couch (November 11, 2018)

In this episode, Katrina chose to clear the air about the ‘I Hate Katrina Kaif club’. She launched into a long anecdote about how Varun and Arjun Kapoor were a part of the two-member I Hate Katrina club when they were working on Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. She thought they founded the club out of spite for her as she didn’t give them any attention but Varun gave her the real reason that she said left her ‘hurt and upset’. Varun said that actor Salman Khan, Katrina’s ex, would always take the boys on treks or swimming until Katrina arrived on set and stole all the attention from them. Katrina realised the boys were eyeing for Salman’s attention and not her’s.

Also, Katrina shared interesting insight about actor Vicky Kaushal. Obviously, way back in 2018, Katrina Kaif had absolutely no idea how magically her life would change in 2021. Here’s what she said in 2021. She said she liked Rajkummar Rao as an actor but wants to work with Vicky Kaushal because she thinks they would look good together.

4. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on the couch (To be aired on September 8, 2022)

The promo of the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan's season 7 is out and the 'Phone Bhoot' team featuring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to bring chaos and laughter to the couch.

The trio, which is the first of the season, turns up the heat as they talk about bromance, love inclinations, and the idea of suhaag raat as per the latest promo of the show. The trio charms minds and laughter with panache as they chronicle fun with a side of flair.

With Bollywood witnessing an array of weddings, discussions of suhaag raat can never be far away from the Koffee With Karan couch. While Alia Bhatt dismissed the concept of suhaag raat as a myth, recently married Katrina Kaif, shared a smarter solution for tired couples to follow. She said couples can have a Suhagdin instead of a Suhagraat.

With a career spanning over 19 years, and several successful projects to her name, it is safe to say that Katrina Kaif is an A-lister in the industry. One of the highest-paid actresses in the country, she started her journey as a model and did a couple of regional films before firmly placing herself in the Hindi film industry.

