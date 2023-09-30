'Being his ‘teacher’, I can confidently say...': Jawan star Priyamani rates Shah Rukh Khan's dancing skills

Priyamani was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer action thriller film Jawan which has turned out to be a massive box-office success. It marked her second collaboration with King Khan with whom she had appeared in Rohit Shetty's 2013 film Chennai Express in a song. The actress recently spoke about SRK's dancing skills.

Priyamani speaks on Shah Rukh Khan's dancing skills

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Priyamani was asked about Shah Rukh Khan's dancing skills and if he is a natural or hard worker. She said, "Being his ‘teacher’, I can confidently say Shah Rukh sir is a phenomenal dancer He puts his heart and soul into everything he does whether acting or dancing." She further said that SRK gives his 200 percent and makes the dance look like a cakewalk. "Even when a task is difficult, he takes the extra effort to learn the steps and work to ensure the moves match up to how the choreography is supposed to look", she added.

Priyamani on how SRK is on a film set

In the same interview, the actress was asked about how Shah Rukh was on Jawan's set. She said, "I think he is the best when it comes to being chivalrous. He is the ultimate when it comes to giving equal respect to not only women but each and every individual." The actress further said that this is the reason why he is loved by everyone. She also revealed that the superstar was her crush and she got to work with him twice, on Jawan and on Chennai Express.

Meanwhile, Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). The film has so far surpassed the 1000 crore club at the box office globally. After this, SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama Dunki which will be released on December 22. Priyamani, on the other hand, will be next seen in Maidaan alongside Ajay Devgn.

