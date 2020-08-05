Beirut Blast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and other celebs send prayers to victims

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and many other Bollywood celebrities extend their prayers and condolences for Beirut after massive explosion.

There was a massive explosion that took place at Beirut where thousands of people were injured. The blast that happened in the capital of Lebanon sent a huge shockwave and damaged buildings miles away from where the incident took place. Ever since the incident took place, social media is flooded with prayers for the victims who were affected with the blast. Similarly, multiple Bollywood celebrities took to their social media profile sending condolences and prayers to the victims of the sudden tragedy.

The explosion in Beirut killed 78 people and injured thousands. Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker and many more celebrities sent out prayers and condolences to the victims of the Beirut blast. Taking to Twitter Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut”. Farah Akhtar tweeted, “When your mind does not want to believe what your eyes have just seen. #Beirut and it’s people in my thoughts.”

Lisa Ray also wrote, “I am speechless by the images coming out of #Beirut after a devastating explosion. It is not only my husband’s city of origin, but Beirut is a city that holds the warmest memories for both of us and it’s large hearted citizens have left an imprint.” Mini Mathur added, “The explosion in Beirut is a shocker!! Just when this beautiful city was limping back and restoring itself. Is 2020 the beginning of the end.”

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot imagine what devastation and pain there must be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many times!” Nimrat Kaur also wrote, “Unreal news and footage coming in from Beirut. Prayers and deepest condolences for all those affected by the #BeirutExplosion.”

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Twitter account and sent her condolences to the victims of the explosion. "This sent a shiver down my spine. So devastating.Our condolences are with the people of #Beirut.We are praying for you 2020 can’t imagine it getting any worse," she wrote.

On the other hand, a report affirmed that the blast was caused due to a firecracker warehouse that was situated near the port. Reportedly, officials claimed that the tragedy took place because of confiscated “highly explosive materials

