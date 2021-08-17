Bell Bottom actress Vaani Kapoor on facing financial crunch: I never really tried to short sell myself

Vaani Kapoor stepped into showbiz in 2013 with her debut film, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’. Since then, she featured in a Tamil film and two Hindi-language blockbusters, ‘War’, and ‘Befikre’. And now, the actress will be seen romancing on the big screen, in their upcoming spy thriller, ‘Bell Bottom’. As Vaani gears up for a big release after quite a few years, and that too amid the pandemic, she opened up on the financial struggles she faced in the beginning years of her career in Bollywood.

Speaking to Times Now in a recent interview, Vaani opened up on facing financial crunches as a newbie in the entertainment world. She said, “For sure. I have been supporting myself, I haven't taken a penny from my parents from the age of 18-19 and I have been supporting myself, I was modelling, making my own money. This was also very new territory for me, I was very clueless, I was very underconfident, I didn't know what I am doing, I didn't know how to go about it. But there is a certain vision one has for themselves, I had that vision and I stuck by my beliefs."

The actress further talked about how she has managed to make things work, without short-selling herself. The ‘Befikre’ actress articulated, "So, I never really tried to short sell myself, that's one thing I was very certain about from day one. There has been financial crunch and all, I am not very privileged where I come from an extremely affluent family. My family has gone through ups and downs as well, and I am proud that I have been able to make things work for myself, single-handedly."

Her next film Bell Bottom will have a theatrical release in both 2D and 3D on 19th August.

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom: Vaani Kapoor says she has ‘fulfilled’ her father’s wish by working with Akshay Kumar

ALSO READ: Here’s why Vaani Kapoor signed on for a ‘small but impactful role’ in Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom