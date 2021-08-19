Bell Bottom: Ahead of the release, Akshay Kumar dropped hints about the sequel of spy action thriller

starrer Bell Bottom is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the fans are looking forward to it. The movie is based on real events and is the first Bollywood movie to hit the big screen after COVID 19 second wave. And while Bell Bottom is set to hit the theatres today, Akshay has dropped hints about Bell Bottom sequel and it has got the audience even more excited about the release of this spy action thriller.

Speaking about the same, Akshay told Bollywood Life, Bell Bottom climax has a scope of a sequel. However, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Song actor stated that if the makers will come up with a good script, they might work on it. “Yes, if you see the way the film ended, there's definitely scope for a sequel. So, let's wait and see, if they (the makers) come with a good script, then we could work things out,” Akshay was quoted saying. For the uninitiated, Akshay is seen playing the titular role in Bell Bottom and will be seen as a RAW agent.

It is stated that Bell Bottom is inspired by real events and will also feature Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and in the lead. In fact, Lara, who will be seen playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Lara Dutta, is also grabbing a lot of attention for her unbelievable transformation. Talking about her role, Lara stated, “There's a great responsibility when you are portraying someone who is an iconic figure like her. And I hope all of you will go to the theatre and watch the film. It was very important to get her body language right. As you all know the film deals with a hijack situation that happened during Indira Gandhi's tenure. So given the dramatic events that were unfolding, she was always somebody who was extremely centred and not prone to dramatics. So, it was very important to portray her in that form. I had a great time”.

Also Read: Bell Bottom: Here’s what Twinkle Khanna has to say about Akshay Kumar's 'fabulous film'; See PIC