Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar calls for ‘Sakhiyan 2.0’ dance challenge with unmatched shoes; Watch VIDEO

starrer Bell Bottom is inching closer to the release date. The film will be out in the cinemas on 19 August. Bell Bottom marks the first major Hindi film to release in cinemas after the second wave of COVID 19. Makers have released several songs of the film including the latest rendition titled ‘Sakhiyan 2.0’. The song is gaining immense popularity on social media as the viewers have been pouring positive reactions to the new rendition of the popular song. can be seen romancing co-star Vaani Kapoor on the upbeat song.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a video of himself calling people to be a part of the ‘Sakhiyan 2.0’ challenge. Akshay wrote in the caption, “When our souls are not entirely black or white, why should our ‘soles’ be? Remix the two, remix the shoe. Put your best foot forward and share your reels with unmatched shoes on Sakhiyan 2.0 and I will share them here.” Bell Bottom is a spy thriller based on real events and is set in the ’80s. The film stars and Lara Dutta as well in the crucial parts. Lara is portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The director of the movie, Ranjeet M Tewari, in interaction with ETimes revealed that it was Akshay Kumar’s decision to cast Lara Dutta as the former Prime Minister. During the interaction, the filmmaker said, “It was Akshay Kumar sir who decided that Lara Dutta play the role of Indira Gandhi. Once Lara was locked for the role, we brought make-up expert Vikram Gaikwad onboard for the prosthetics. My brief to Vikram was straight, we can’t go halfway in recreating Mrs Gandhi; Lara had to look like her for the film we are going to make. And when I went to check the prosthetics I couldn’t recognise Lara”.

