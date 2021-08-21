Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar on how producer Vashu Bhagnani greenlit the abroad schedule ‘within 30 seconds’

starrer Bell Bottom was released on 19 August in cinemas. Considering that cinemas are working in the state of Maharashtra and many other places in India, the film has managed to collect 5.40 crores in India in the last two decades. Superstar is used to double-digit opening figures and lifetime collections that might end in the triple digits. The fate of the Bell Bottom at the box office remains to be seen. In a recent chat with ETimes, Akshay spoke about how producer Vashu Bhagnani greenlit the film’s abroad schedule within 30 seconds.

Recalling the chat with Vashu Bhagnani, Akshay said, “Our producer Vashuji (Bhagnani), who shuttles between the UK and India, at that time was in the UK. I remember I was talking to him over the phone. It had been probably a month-and-a-half since we were in lockdown and restlessness had started to set in. It was probably the longest time I’d gone without facing the camera. And I randomly suggested to him that we shoot abroad in a bio-bubble. I kid you not, within 30 seconds, he said, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’”

Akshay further said, “It was all him, he believed he could pull it off and he did. Ours was the first film in the world to start and finish shooting in the midst of the pandemic, and now, we are the first Hindi film to unlock theatres after the second wave, despite losing out on Maharashtra. From the start till the end, it has been Vashuji, and of course, his children, Jackky and Honey, who have made this impossible mission possible.”

Also Read| Bell Bottom: Ahead of the release, Akshay Kumar dropped hints about the sequel of spy action thriller