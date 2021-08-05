Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar lauds Lara Dutta’s stint as Indira Gandhi; Gives a glimpse of her transformation

Lara Dutta has been all over the news these days, courtesy her upcoming movie Bell Bottom. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller features in the lead and has Lara playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress had undergone a massive transformation for the role and looked unrecognisable in Bell Bottom. And while her look is grabbing a lot of attention, Akshay too hailed her stint and has given a glimpse of Lara’s transformation as Indira Gandhi.

The superstar shared a video on his social media account which featured how Lara underwent a prosthetic procedure for her role. Lara did manage to have a striking resemblance with Indira Gandhi. The video also featured Lara expressing her gratitude towards the team for her impressive look. In fact, Akshay was all praises for the actress and her look as well. He wrote, “What bringing a character to life looks like… @larabhupathi you’ve nailed it and how in #BellBottom! Catch it on the big screen, also in 3D, on 19th August”.

Take a look at ’s video:

To note, Bell Bottom is inspired by real incidents. Apart from Akshay and Lara, the spy thriller also features Vaani Kapoor and in the lead. The movie will have a theatrical release on August 19 and will be the first movie to hit the theatres after they reopen post the second wave of COVID 19. In fact, the makers had released an intriguing trailer of the movie and it had received rave reviews from the audience.

