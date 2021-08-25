Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar makes Lara Dutta & others dance to his tune in this BTS VIDEO; Watch

is riding high on the success of Bell Bottom that released in the theatres recently. This movie was much talked about and had created a lot of hype before its release. And now it looks like the team is in a mood for celebration as fans are loving the film and are lauding the [erformances of the actors. Lara Dutta took to her Twitter handle to share a BTS video, and we can only imagine the amount of fun they must have had while shooting the movie.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Lara Dutta posted a fun BTS video. In the video, we can see Lara in her Indira Gandhi getup with other actors standing on one side and Akshay Kumar standing on their opposite side. The Bell Bottom title track is playing in the background, and we can see Lara, Akshay and other actors swaying to the peppy tune. Sharing this fun video Lara wrote, “Madam mission successful raha! Only #BellBottom can make us all dance to hi tune!! Some BTS masti on the sets with the one and only AK!! #BellBottom in cinemas NOW!!!”

Take a look:

Madam mission successful raha”! Only #BellBottom can make us all dance to his tune!! . Some BTS masti on the sets with the one and only AK!! @akshaykumar #BellBottom in cinemas NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/SD2fujkzdm — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 25, 2021

Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor and in pivotal roles. Talking about Bell Bottom’s box office collection, it was below the mark as the film raked in Rs 3.05 crore on Saturday, taking the opening weekend total to Rs 8.35 crore. The biz jumped by approximately 20% on the third day. The huge growth of 35 to 40% is missing on Saturday.

