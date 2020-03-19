Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar to romance Vaani Kapoor in the period thriller? Here’s what we know

As per reports, Akshay Kumar will be seen romancing Vaani Kapoor in period thriller- Bell Bottom.

While 2019 was a kick-ass year for , with films such as Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Newwz performing well at the box office, 2020, too looks like an amazing year for the actor with films such as Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, and Bachchan Pandey, among others in his kitty. Now a few months back, took to social media to announce his film- Bell Bottom- a roller coaster spy ride, which is a period thriller set in the 80’s and inspired by the true-life, heroic story of an Indian spy.

Now, as per latest reports, it is being said that Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen romancing in War, will be paired opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. That’s right! As per reports, since the script of Bell Bottom demanded a fresh pairing, therefore, the makers decided to rope in Vaani Kapoor opposite Akshay Kumar. “It’s not the usual female lead, a few romantic scenes and songs. She plays Akshay’s wife and is integral to the story,” as quoted. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a secret agent and the film is expected to be shot at different locations, and as per reports, the shooting will start in September. Given the Coronavirus outbreak, film bolides have halted shootings and government asked to shut down theatres and therefore, post normalcy sets in, the makers of Bell bottom will start the recee.

Back in November 2019, when Akshay Kumar dropped the first look of Bell Bottom, fans were super pumped to see in a never seen avatar before. In the poster, Akshay is seen wearing a brown coloured suit and of course, bell bottom pants, and sporting stylish sunglasses and while the actor is leaning against a red coloured car and a plane flying above, fans hailed the first look as sleek and stylish. On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi was to hit the screens in March 2020, however, the makers pushed the release of the film owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Bell Bottom is expected to hit the screens on April 2, 2021.

Check out the first look of Akshay Kumar from Bell Bottom here:

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are making the most of their time off amid Coronavirus shutdown; Here’s how

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More