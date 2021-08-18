Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar’s retro look for action thriller; Yay or Nay? VOTE

is one of the most bankable and versatile stars in Bollywood who has proved his mettle time and again on the silver screen. While he has given several blockbuster movies, Akshay’s different looks on the big screen have always been the talk of the town. Joining the list, the Khiladi Kumar is once again grabbing attention for his new look in the Ranjit M Tewari directorial Bell Bottom which happens to be inspired by real events and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

To note, the Baby star will be seen playing the role of a fearless RAW agent in Bell Bottom. In the movie, Akshay has been boasting a thick moustached look with sunglasses and opted for a retro look from the 80s when it comes to clothes. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor is seen wearing turtle neck t-shirts with check blazers and bell bottom trousers. His retro look has taken the social media by a storm and everyone has been brimming with an opinion. In fact, the trailer of the movie has also got the audience excited for Akshay’s stint.

Check out ’s look from Bell Bottom:

Meanwhile, Bell Bottom will be the first movie to hit the theatres after the second wave of COVID 19. Apart from Akshay, the movie will also feature Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and in key roles. While the Ranjit M Tewari directorial is set to hit the theatres on August 19, let us know in the comment section below if you liked Akshay’s retro look in Bell Bottom.

