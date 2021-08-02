Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar’s spy thriller to release in 3D

is making headlines these days for his impressive upcoming projects. Among all his upcoming projects, the superstar’s upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom is creating a lot of buzz. Helmed Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is said to be inspired by true events and will be witnessing a theatrical release this month. And now Akshay has revealed that Bell Bottom will be releasing in 3D on August 19 and this new development has added on to the excitement of the audience.

The Kesari star shared the big news on micro blogging site Twitter as he shared a 26 second video of himself enjoying the 3D thrill. Dressed in an all black attire, Akshay’s swag was unmissable. Soon, he announced that Bell Bottom will also give 3D experience to audience in theatre. He wrote, “Poore feel ke saath thrill experience karna on 19th August. #BellBottom also arriving in 3D. #BellBottomIn3D”. To note, Pinkvilla was the first one to report the news of Bell Bottom’s 3D release. “ , the Bhagnani’s, Ranjit Tewari and the entire team of Bell Bottom felt the need to elevate the theatrical experience for the audiences by bringing the scaled-up espionage in 3D. They started conversations with the multiple stakeholders and the entire film is now being readied as a big screen entertainer in 3D,” revealed a source close to the development.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s tweet:

To note, Bell Bottom was earlier scheduled to release on July 27 this year. However, the makers had to postpone the release as theatres weren’t open back then owing to pandemic. Talking about the spy thriller, apart from Akshay, Bell Bottom also star Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, in important roles.

