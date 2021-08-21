Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar says Lara Dutta ‘refused to believe’ when he suggested her the part of Indira Gandhi

-led Bell Bottom has recently been released in theaters. One of the unique points about the film is the intense transformation of Lara Dutta into former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Audience members got surprised by watching Lara in a completely different avatar than she has ever looked before. In a recent chat with ETimes, spoke about offering the film to Lara and shared her reaction to it. Akshay mentioned that Lara for a long time thought that he is playing a prank on her and that the offer is not real.

Speaking about offering the film to Lara, Akshay said, “I did suggest Lara’s name for the role. For some reason, she was the first person who came to my mind. I remember calling her up and telling her about this film that I was doing and that we were casting for the role of Indira Gandhi in it. I wanted her to consider it. And she started laughing and refused to believe I was seriously asking her to consider it. For the longest time, she thought I was playing a prank as she saw no similarity between the two whatsoever.”

Vikram Gaikwad’s team has worked relentlessly to perfect Lara’s transformation. Akshay further said, “But then I explained to her what the role entailed and why I felt she could do justice to it. And she, along with the brilliance of make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad and his team, did exactly that.” The spy thriller was released in cinemas on 19 August and marks the first major Hindi feature film to be released theatrically after the second wave of COVID 19.

