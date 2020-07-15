Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar, Vaani & crew to whisk off in private jets to Scotland for start to finish schedule?

Last week, Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor had announced that the shoot of the film is all set to begin soon. Now, reports have come in that the crew of the film may jet off to Scotland for shoot via private jets as international travel restrictions are still in place.

A film that has been the talk of the town off late is and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom. The espionage thriller that is a period film too has been the talk of the town since last week as two new cast members were announced that included Lara Dutta and . The film is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and it was reported that shoot may begin soon. Last week, Akshay announced the full cast with a photo and shared that their film goes on floors next month.

However, now a report in Mumbai Mirror states that Akshay, Vaani and crew of Bell Bottom are all set to leave for Scotland in a few weeks via private jets for the shoot. Not just this, the report claimed that Akshay, Vaani and the entire crew are looking forward to shooting in a start-to-finish schedule in Scotland. While due to COVID 19 international travel restrictions, there was fear that the shoot may be called off. However, now a Mumbai Mirror report claimed that the entire crew is ‘whisking off in private jets,' in a few weeks for the international shoot.

Last week, when Akshay shared a complete photo of the cast and crew of Bell Bottom, fans were left in awe. The film is a period thriller that will star Akshay in the lead and Vaani too has a meaty role in it. It is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. With this, Akshay’s film may just be the first one to be shot internationally amid the COVID 19 crisis across the globe. Bell Bottom is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

