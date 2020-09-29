  1. Home
Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar wraps Glasgow schedule with team; Shares a happy pic as they jet off for London

Akshay Kumar shared a picture with the team of Bell Bottom as they leave for London for the next schedule of the movie.
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: September 29, 2020 04:58 pm
Akshay Kumar wraps Glasgow schedule of Bell BottomBell Bottom: Akshay Kumar wraps Glasgow schedule with team; Shares a happy pic as they jet off for London
Akshay Kumar is one happy person at the moment. After all, the superstar has resumed shooting after a hiatus over five months. He has been shooting for his upcoming movie Bell Bottom with co-stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Recently, the Bell Bottom team had flown to Glasgow to shoot the movie. While the Akshay’s fans across the world have been excited with this piece of news, the Housefull actor has shared a new update about Bell Bottom shooting.

In a recent post on Instagram, Akshay shared a picture with the entire team of Bell Bottom including Vaani Kapoor, producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh and others. He revealed that the team has wrapped the Glasgow shooting. Interestingly, Akshay was also accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna. The superstar also revealed that they will be heading to London for the next schedule now. “So many happy faces in one frame...that’s the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London #BellBottom,” Akshay wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post about Bell Bottom shooting update:

To note, Akshay has several interesting movies in the pipeline at the moment. While he is currently shooting for Bell Bottom, he will soon begin working on his first period drama Prithiviraj with Manushi Chhillar. The movie will be backed by Yash Raj Films. Besides, Akshay will also be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles.

