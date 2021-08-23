Bell Bottom: Director Ranjit M Tewari on Akshay Kumar starrer not releasing in Maharashtra: It feels bad

starrer Bell Bottom was released in cinemas on 19 August. During the opening weekend, the film managed to collect Rs 8.35 crores. Bell Bottom did not release in Maharashtra considering the theaters are shut in the state in the wake of the pandemic. Director Ranjit spoke to Hindustan Times and mentioned that he feels disheartened as the film has not been released in Maharashtra. He also mentioned that he respects the government’s decision of keeping the cinemas close.

Speaking about Bell Bottom not releasing in Maharashtra, Ranjit said, “It’s a bummer for sure but you also understand that government is taking these decisions after thinking about certain aspects. They have an overall view of the situation and they know what to do, you need to respect the call they have taken”. He added, “Personally when you think about the film not releasing in Maharashtra right now, it feels bad. I hope they open up soon. Maybe the film will release in the state a week later, and then people in Mumbai and all my friends and colleagues can watch it in cinemas”.

Ranjit further spoke about starting and finishing the film in the pandemic. He said, “It was an all new experience. Credit to the producers to decide make a film during pandemic and then Akshay sir for agreeing to shoot. We remember how scared we were, in terms of health and all, but life has to go on and we need to adapt. The production took care of safety concerns; it was a boot camp shooting the film.”

Also Read| Ban on Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar starrer to not release in three Gulf nations; Here’s why