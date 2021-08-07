Bell Bottom director REVEALS Akshay Kumar’s suggestion landed role of Indira Gandhi in Lara Dutta’s casket

starrer much-awaited spy thriller Bell Bottom’s trailer was released by the makers on Tuesday, August 3. Ever since the trailer has surfaced online, it has amassed a thunderous response from fans all across the country. While some are hailing Akshay’s uncanny character as a spy, on the other hand, Lara Dutta’s unrecognisable look as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has set the internet ablaze.

Now, the director of the movie, Ranjeet M Tewari, in an interaction with ETimes revealed that it was ’s decision to cast Lara Dutta as the former Prime Minister. During the interaction, the filmmaker said, “It was Akshay Kumar sir who decided that Lara Dutta play the role of Indira Gandhi. Once Lara was locked for the role, we brought make-up expert Vikram Gaikwad onboard for the prosthetics. My brief to Vikram was straight, we can’t go halfway in recreating Mrs Gandhi; Lara had to look like her for the film we are going to make. And when I went to check the prosthetics I couldn’t recognise Lara”.

Talking about the Bell Bottom trailer, the video gives a sneak peek into how Akshay Kumar’s spy character uses his intelligence to identify plane hijackers to rescue innocent hostages from the hands of the evil. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie also features Vaani Kapoor and essaying pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta.

The plot of the film is inspired from the real life hijacking events that took place in the 1980s. A skillful undercover agent who is married, sharp-minded and an exceptional chess player, is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane. Filled with umpteen action-packed sequences, Bell Bottom is all set to hit the silver screens on August 19, this year.

