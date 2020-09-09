Bell Bottom First Look: Vaani Kapoor introduces Akshay Kumar's suave retro avatar on actor's 53rd birthday

Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram page to celebrate Akshay Kumar's 53rd birthday by introducing his suave retro first look from Bell Bottom which also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. Check out Akki's handsome new avatar below.

is currently in Scotland shooting for his next film Bell Bottom, which is being helmed by Ranjit Tewari and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and in pivotal roles. The Bell Bottom crew left for Glasgow towards the start of August while on 20th of the same month, Kumar revealed via an Instagram post posing with a clapper, that they had commenced filming. Today, i.e. September 9, 2020, marks Akshay's 53rd birthday and celebrating it is Kapoor who gave Akki fans a special Bell Bottom gift.

Taking to her Instagram page, Vaani shared her co-star's suave retro first look in Bell Bottom which sees Akshay taking us back to the 80s, sharply dressed with a moustache and aviators in tow, standing at the runway with a plane as a backdrop of the black and white still. Kumar's intimidating presence as he stares off into the distance promises us that Bell Bottom is a film that we all should be looking forward to. As her IG caption, Kapoor wrote, "Throwback to the 80s!! Introducing the suave retro look of @akshaykumar from #Bellbottom!"

Check out 's handsome first look in Bell Bottom below:

Happy Birthday, Akshay Kumar!

Bell Bottom is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, was amongst the first celebrities to wish Akshay on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Devgn wrote, "Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all times to come @akshaykumar."

