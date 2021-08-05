Bell Bottom First Song Marjaawaan: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s track to be out tomorrow

starrer Bell Bottom has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari directorial, Bell Bottom happens to be a spy thriller and while the makers had recently unveiled the trailer, it has been creating a lot of buzz in the town. And now adding on to the excitement of the audience, Akshay has shared an important update about Bell Bottom and revealed that the first track of the movie titled as Marjaawaan is all set to release soon.

Taking to Instagram, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star took to social media and shared a beautiful pic with co-star Vaani Kapoor. The pic feature Akshay dressed in a white coloured turtle neck t-shirt which he had paired with a black jacket and brown trousers. On the other hand, Vaani was a sight to behold in her mustard coloured dress with a plunging neckline which she had paired with red long boots. The song which is titled as Marjaawaan will be sung by Gurnazar Chattha and Asees Kaur and will be releasing tomorrow. Akshay captioned the post as, “Love feels with #MARJAAWAAN Out Tomorrow”

Take a look at ’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about Bell Bottom, the movie will also feature Lara Dutta and in key roles and will release on August 19 in the theatres. To note, Lara will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and she looks unrecognisable in the movie. In fact, Akshay had even shared a video giving a glimpse of the actress’ transformation for the role and hailed Lara for her stint.

