Bell Bottom: HERE’s how Mahesh Bhupathi reacted to Lara Dutta’s transformation as Indira Gandhi

Lara Dutta is portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in -led Bell Bottom. Lara has gone through a massive prosthetic-based transformation for the part and is completely unrecognizable to fans after the trailer debuted. Bell Bottom is the first major Hindi film release after the second wave of COVID 19. The film will release in the cinemas on 19 August. Lara had shared a transformation video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal and when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal and worth it”.

In a recent chat with Zoom, Lara spoke about the reaction of her 9-year-old daughter to her silicon-infused transformation for the role. Lara said, “She was intrigued. She saw it come alive in front of her... She came in and she saw whole silicon on my face and said, 'Mum they are going to kill you, you can't breathe.' She was so worried. Ya, but having said that, she was also very intrigued and was like, 'Can I touch the nose, the eyebrows? Can I do this, that?" Lara had started to prep for the role in June of 2020.

Lara further spoke about her husband Mahesh Bhupathi’s reaction to her transformation. She said, “My husband was shocked. He probably felt very unsettled with the look. He was like I don't want to hug you. You don't really look like yourself". Bell Bottom is one of the most awaited films considering the fan buzz around the trailer. Directed by Ranji Tewari, the film is a spy mission set in the ’80s where Akshay is playing a RAW agent.

