Bell Bottom: Here’s what Twinkle Khanna has to say about Akshay Kumar's 'fabulous film'; See PIC

starrer Bell Bottom will release in the cinemas on 19 August. However, Twinkle Khanna has seen the film along with Akshay during their vacation in London. Twinkle shared the picture on her Instagram saying that the couple is going for screening. Akshay commented on the picture & wrote that it’s a ‘must watch’ as per Twinkle.

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself and walking on the streets of London. The couple has currently been vacationing and incidentally, a major chunk of Bell Bottom was also shot in London during the pandemic. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Looks like a walk in the park but we are actually heading to something even better, the screening of Mr K’s fabulous movie-Bellbottom! #mustwatch”.

Akshay Kumar took to the comment section and wrote, “It feels like a walk in the park when she approves. Bell Bottom is a must watch, she said it, not me.” Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, , and Lara Dutta in the leading parts. Huma also took to the comment section and mentioned some fire emojis.

Lara Dutta who plays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film spoke to Indian Express about Akshay Kumar’s reaction to her transformation. She said, “Even when Akshay saw me for the first time as the character, I remember he sat next to me and kept staring at me. I was like ‘What is wrong with you? Why are you staring at me?’ He replied, ‘This is so strange. So uncanny.’ So, such were the reactions on the sets of BellBottom.”

