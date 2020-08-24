  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bell Bottom: Huma Qureshi & Lara Dutta enjoy ‘Scottish sunshine’ as they shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer; Watch

Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi will release in 2021
15757 reads Mumbai
Bell Bottom: Huma Qureshi & Lara Dutta enjoy ‘Scottish sunshine’ as they shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer; Watch Bell Bottom: Huma Qureshi & Lara Dutta enjoy ‘Scottish sunshine’ as they shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer; Watch

A few days back, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and the remaining cast and crew of Bell Bottom jetted off to Scotland to kick-start the shoot of the film. Soon after, Akshay Kumar took to social media to announce that production has finally begun on Bell Bottom as he shared a video on Instagram to announce the same. “Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck,” he captioned the post.

And today, Lara Dutta took to social media to share a video with Huma Qureshi from the sets of Bell Bottom wherein they can be seen enjoying the sunshine and while having some amazing girls time. In the said video, we can see Lara and Huma goofing around while shooting in some outdoor location and alongside the video, Lara wrote, “It’s a Humzamania!!!! Give 2 girls some Scottish sunshine and we’ll give you some crazy!!! . #wholetthegirlsout !!!! #bellbottom @iamhumaq…” Later, Huma was quick to drop a comment as she wrote, “Awwwww Laraaaaaa  I’m glad our crazies collided”

Talking about Bell Bottom, while Akshay will be seen romancing Vaani Kapoor in the film, the film is not a remake of any South film, but it's based on some real incidents that shook India. As per reports, the film revolves around a series of plane hijacks that happened in the early '80s, during the reign of Indira Gandhi as the Prime Minister. Also, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a spy who solves the conspiracy and helps the country and its defense.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom to revolve around plane hijacks that shook India in the early '80s

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement