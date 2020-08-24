Bell Bottom: Huma Qureshi & Lara Dutta enjoy ‘Scottish sunshine’ as they shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer; Watch

Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi will release in 2021

A few days back, , Lara Dutta, and the remaining cast and crew of Bell Bottom jetted off to Scotland to kick-start the shoot of the film. Soon after, took to social media to announce that production has finally begun on Bell Bottom as he shared a video on Instagram to announce the same. “Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck,” he captioned the post.

And today, Lara Dutta took to social media to share a video with Huma Qureshi from the sets of Bell Bottom wherein they can be seen enjoying the sunshine and while having some amazing girls time. In the said video, we can see Lara and Huma goofing around while shooting in some outdoor location and alongside the video, Lara wrote, “It’s a Humzamania!!!! Give 2 girls some Scottish sunshine and we’ll give you some crazy!!! . #wholetthegirlsout !!!! #bellbottom @iamhumaq…” Later, Huma was quick to drop a comment as she wrote, “Awwwww Laraaaaaa I’m glad our crazies collided”

Talking about Bell Bottom, while Akshay will be seen romancing Vaani Kapoor in the film, the film is not a remake of any South film, but it's based on some real incidents that shook India. As per reports, the film revolves around a series of plane hijacks that happened in the early '80s, during the reign of Indira Gandhi as the Prime Minister. Also, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a spy who solves the conspiracy and helps the country and its defense.

