Bell Bottom to Laal Singh Chaddha, Films set to roar in second half of 2021

Wondering what all films are yet to release? Pinkvilla brings to you a list of the most exciting films that are set to hit floors in the second half of 2021. Check it out.

Toofaan - 16 July

The much-awaited sports film starring Farhan Akhtar is all set to release on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video. The actor will be seen as a national-level boxer in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial. Apart from Farhan, Toofan also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz. It also marks the second collaboration of Rakeysh and Farhan after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Bell Bottom - 27 July

starrer Bell Bottom is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 27. It is a spy thriller set in the 80s and is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm back then. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta. Akshay will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent and Lara will essay the role of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi - 30 July

The Bollywood actress will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is slated for a theatrical released on July 30. The story revolves around a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The biographical crime drama will also feature , Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa.

Mimi- 30 July

The surrogacy drama is all set to release on July 30. The story revolves around Mimi who is expecting a child. The film showcases her pregnancy progressing from 12 to 40 weeks. Besides her, audiences will get to see actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles in the film.

Atrangi Re - 6 August

The movie starring Sara Ali Khan, , Dhanush and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub was slated to release on Valentine's day this year, however, owing to pandemic situation, the dates were postponed. The upcoming Indian romantic drama film directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Bhuj: The Pride of India- 13 August

Ajay Devgn’s movie Bhuj: The Pride of India will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 13 August. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the movie is set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Audiences will also see Sanjay Dutt, , Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk in the upcoming film.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar - 27 August

The film stars as a Gujarati man who believes in equality between the sexes. The comedy flick stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi. Initially, the film is now slated for a theatrical release on 27 August, 2021.

Liger - 9 September

The action film has been shot in both Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and other languages. It stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Though it has received a OTT offer, the film is currently slated for a theatrical release.

Bhoot Police - 17 September

The horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring , , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jaaved Jaaferi is all set to release on September 17 on Disney+Hotstar. The posters of the film were recently released and it looks like a promising horror-comedy.

Dhaakad - 1 October

Starring , Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, this action film is slated to release on October 1. Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni in the film. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai.

Maidaan - 15 October

Starring Ajay Devgn, the biographical sports film set between 1952–1962 is set to release in October. Ajay will essay the role of a football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim in the upcoming flick.

RRR Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is going to make her South Indian debut with the upcoming film RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie is likely to release in October. Prithviraj - 5 November This period action film stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari in prominent roles. Prithviraj is being directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is backed by Yash Raj Films.

Jersey - 5 November

will be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He will portray the role of a middle-aged man who wants to play for the Indian cricket team. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit Jersey starring Nani. It is slated to release on November 5, 2021. The film is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill.

Heropanti 2 - 3 December

Tiger Shroff will be seen sharing screen space with Tara Sutaria in this second instalment of Heropanti. The Sajid Nadiadwala directorial happens to be the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie. Interestingly, it will also mark Tiger’s second collaboration with Tara after Student of The Year 2.

Laal Singh Chaddha - December

Laal Singh Chaddha stars , Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’ which was released in 1994 starring Tom Hanks in the titular role. Laal Singh Chaddha does not have an official release date currently. Though it is hoping to hit the theatres on Christmas 2021.

Cirkus - 31 December

This Rohit Shetty comedy stars Ranveer Singh in a double role alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra. The filming began amid the pandemic and fans are excited to see this collaboration between Ranveer and Rohit again.

83

Initially slated to release on 4 June, the biographical sports film starring Ranveer Singh, , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri, is now expected to release in the second half of the year. The film will star Ranveer as legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev.

Thalaivi

Thalaivi is all set to release in the second half of 2021. The film is an epic biopic on the inspiring life journey of late politician J Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be bringing to life the dynamic personality of the woman leader who started out as an actress and then took over the political scenario in Tamil Nadu.

Disclaimer: All release dates are subject to change owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

