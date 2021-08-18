Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta gives a new twist to her Indira Gandhi look, has a special request amid Covid

’s spy thriller, ‘Bell Bottom’ is all set for a theatrical release tomorrow. This makes it the first big-budget Hindi film to release on the big screen amid the ongoing pandemic. During the trailer launch in Delhi, Akshay had spoken about this decision. He said, “It’s a gamble. Someone had to do it. We have taken this leap of faith and we are very confident that the film is going to work. This is the thing which we believe in. I’m sure people are going to come to cinemas despite 50% occupancy in Delhi in other states.”

With the film’s release just a day away, actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi has made a special request for people who will be going to theatres to watch Bell Bottom, and has urged them to keep Covid protocols in mind. Lara, who looks unrecognizable as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, took to Instagram to post a photo with a new twist to her look. In the picture shared by Lara, she can be seen in her Indira Gandhi avatar, but this time, she has a white face mask on her face.

Sharing the photo, Lara captioned it with the words, “Looking forward to seeing you all in the cinemas as #BellBottom releases in theatres in 3D tomorrow!!! Please adhere to all COVID protocols and make your cinema experience a safe experience for yourself and your family members! #maskup #socialdistancing”

Check out Lara Dutta’s Instagram post here:

Apart from Akshay and Lara, Bell Bottom also features Vaani Kapoor and in pivotal roles. The film, which is inspired by true events, will release in both 2D and 3D formats.

